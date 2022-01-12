First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 3.1% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.22. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

