First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEX) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.98. Approximately 18,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 66,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.