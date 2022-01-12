First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

