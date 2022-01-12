First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

