Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $181.12 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average of $197.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

