Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $13,749,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,547. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

