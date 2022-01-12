FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,836 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 0.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $134,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

NYSE FLT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,220. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

