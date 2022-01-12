Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.26

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 8123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLO. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

