Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($231.98) to £171.90 ($233.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($230.76) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £150 ($203.61) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($244.33) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($237.55) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £164.63 ($223.48).

Shares of FLTR opened at £116.85 ($158.61) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($267.15). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of £129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

