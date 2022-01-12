FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in FMC by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.