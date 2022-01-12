Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto manufacturer on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by 86.3% over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of F stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

