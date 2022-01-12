Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 360,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

