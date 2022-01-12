ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33. ForgeRock has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

