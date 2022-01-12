Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. 830,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,652,207. The company has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

