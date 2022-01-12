Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

NYSE PG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.81. The stock had a trading volume of 206,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

