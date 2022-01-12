Forsta AP Fonden Has $25.20 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

NYSE ANTM traded up $13.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

