Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $238.19. 277,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,423. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

