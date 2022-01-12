Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.58.

Fortis stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

