Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,199,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.81% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,195,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,308,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 144,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.15. 32,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,266. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.