Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
