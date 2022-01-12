freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €23.64 ($26.86) and last traded at €23.50 ($26.70). 340,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.45 ($26.65).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.64) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.10 ($29.66) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.04 ($27.31).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.76.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

