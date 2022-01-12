FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) PT Raised to $200.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of FCN opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.39.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

