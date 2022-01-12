Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.