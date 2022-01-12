FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of APAM opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

