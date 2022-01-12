FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.