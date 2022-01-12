FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

