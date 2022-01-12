FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
JRONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
