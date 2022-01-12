FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 94.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,534 shares of company stock worth $45,885,389. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

