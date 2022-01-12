FY2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.