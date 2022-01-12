FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Connect Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.43). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

CNTB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNTB opened at $4.93 on Monday. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

