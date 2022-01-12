FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

CDNS stock opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9,796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,964 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

