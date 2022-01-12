FY2023 Earnings Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

NYSE:NSA opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.