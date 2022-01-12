FY2023 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

