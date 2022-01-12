FYDcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $41,309.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.61 million and $41,309.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 571,976,324 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

