Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Update

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

