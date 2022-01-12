GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

