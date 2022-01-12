Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

