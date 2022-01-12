GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get GAN alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 438,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.34. GAN has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,848 shares of company stock worth $2,462,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GAN by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in GAN by 22.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAN by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.