Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7,846.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

