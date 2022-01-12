Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $297.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.40. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

