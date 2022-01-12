Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) and Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Critical Comparison

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) and Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaucho Group and Country Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Country Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaucho Group and Country Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $640,000.00 31.80 -$5.65 million N/A N/A Country Garden $67.08 billion 0.32 $5.07 billion N/A N/A

Country Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Gaucho Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and Country Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -101.35% -62.51% -28.81% Country Garden N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Country Garden beats Gaucho Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform. The company was founded by Scott L. Mathis on April 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robot intelligence; develops electronic hardware and biomass energy; sells food; and provides interior decoration, landscape design, agriculture and animal husbandry, investment consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

