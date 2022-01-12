GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

