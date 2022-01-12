Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Down 1.2%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.47. 131,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 144,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

