Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 715,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,068,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

