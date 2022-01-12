Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $593,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 68.2% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 219,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 89,026 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 550.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 319,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,435,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,791,000 after acquiring an additional 352,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of EOG opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

