Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

