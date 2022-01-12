Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,986,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,993,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

