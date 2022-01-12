General Dynamics Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE GD opened at $211.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.19. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

