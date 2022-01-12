General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Dynamics traded as high as $214.64 and last traded at $212.68, with a volume of 3716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.09.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.09 and a 200 day moving average of $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.