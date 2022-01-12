General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 65,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,959. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of -195.75, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.