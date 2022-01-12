General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

